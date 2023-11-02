Blue Jays and Merrifield decline $18M mutual option, will become free agent

The Toronto Blue Jays and infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield have declined an $18-million mutual option for next season, allowing the veteran to become a free agent.

Merrifield will collect a $500,000 buyout and head to the open market for the first time. He could still agree to a new deal with Toronto.

The 34-year-old had a productive season with the Blue Jays, slashing .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs, 67 RBIs and 26 stolen bases across 145 games.

Merrifield enjoyed a great start to the year, hitting .286/.342/.392 in 82 first-half games but struggled down the stretch (.256/.286/.370 across 62 games). He’s still considered one of the better available players in what is expected to be a weak free-agent market.

The Blue Jays acquired Merrifield in August 2022 from the Kansas City Royals for Samad Taylor and Maximo Castillo. Toronto could look to replace Merrifield internally, with Cavan Biggio, Davis Schneider and Santiago Espinal still on the roster and under contract.

Merrifield is the club’s lone finalist for the Silver Slugger Awards this season. MLB announced the finalists at each position on Thursday.

Other Blue Jays free agents include Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Belt and Hyun Jin Ryu, to name a few.