2 killed as flooding hits Kenya, sweeping away homes and destroying roads, officials say

Motorists wade through a flooded road in Mombasa town after a heavy downpour on Friday Nov.3, 2023. Most of the roads remained impassable due to poor drainage system within the town. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu).

By By Emmanuel Igunza, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 2:30 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 2:43 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Heavy rains and flooding ravaged parts of Kenya on Friday, sweeping away homes and livestock and destroying roads and electric transmission lines, authorities said. At least two people were killed and at least one was missing.

One of the victims died after a house collapsed under heavy rains in the coastal city of Mombasa, police said, while the second was swept away by floods in Meru County in central Kenya. Emergency workers were searching for a third person believed to have drowned in Isiolo, in the country’s north.

Kenya’s Meteorological Department had earlier warned of above average rainfall until Monday.

“Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream. Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows when raining to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” read the alert

In Mombasa, heavy rains caused flash floods, which swept away homes and businesses. Videos showed cars submerged in flooded roads, while in the northeast, a major road linking Wajir and Mandera counties was completely cut off leaving motorists stranded.

Dramatic footage also emerged Thursday of a wildlife conservancy chopper crew rescuing eight people who were in a truck that was being swept away by raging floodwaters in Samburu county.

Heavy rains were also reported in the neighboring countries of Tanzania and Somalia, where the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said “several homes have been inundated and bridges damaged.”

By Emmanuel Igunza, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1h ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

2h ago

Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot
Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Brampton plaza. Peel police say they were called to the Brampton Mall on Main Street South around 1:30 p.m. Friday following reports...

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

