2 killed in shooting at graveyard during Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 12:35 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 12:57 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men were shot to death while visiting a graveyard during Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday, prosecutors said Friday.

The two men were killed, and a third person wounded, in a shooting Thursday at a cemetery in the Mexico City suburb of Naucalpan.

Mexicans traditionally visit the tombs of their deceased relatives during the Nov. 1 – 2 holiday. The killers apparently used that tradition to wait for the victims.

There was no immediate official information on a motive in the attack or the identity of the victims. But local media reported that the victims were a businessman who provided bullet-proofing for cars, and his bodyguard.

On the Day of the Dead, families clean the tombs of their loved ones, decorate them with flowers, and sometimes eat, sing or sit quietly beside the graves.

This peaceful tradition also was marred by violence in northern Mexico on Wednesday.

Police in the northern border state of Sonora were attacked while driving between the towns of Santa Ana and Magdalena de Kino, 56 miles (89 kilometers) from the Arizona border, authorities said in a post on Facebook. The attackers left three assault rifles, a truck and smears of blood before fleeing to a mountain nearby.

Immediately following the attack, the mayor of Santa Ana evacuated the local school and postponed all Day of the Dead celebrations until further notice.

As tensions in the region rose, several other towns cancelled their traditional Day of the Dead celebrations.

Benjamin Hill, a town 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Santa Ana, cancelled a parade and altar-decorating ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, then called off all school buses heading north Wednesday.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

25m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

28m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

8m ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

25m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

28m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

19h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

21m ago

2:57
Business Report: Holiday travel deals
Business Report: Holiday travel deals

Some popular holiday destinations may cost less than you think. Plus, management changes are coming at Canada's Wonderland, and Toronto's housing market is slumping but an uptick could be coming. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

19h ago

2:20
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'

Bridget Carleton, one of three Canadians in the WNBA, continues to make an impact on and off the court. Carleton talks to Lindsay Dunn about the upcoming Olympic qualifiers and being an ambassador for 'Magic of Basketball'.

19h ago

2:28
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.

Amidst the Greenbelt scandal the Ford government released it’s fall economic statement which shows interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on its finances.

19h ago

More Videos