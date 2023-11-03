AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania’s general election

By Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 6:41 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 6:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Tuesday’s general election in Pennsylvania will fill a vacant state Supreme Court seat that could play a significant role on voting-related cases during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The candidates are Republican Carolyn Carluccio and Democrat Daniel McCaffery. Carluccio is the president judge on the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. McCaffery is a state Superior Court judge. The two are competing to replace Max Baer, the former chief justice who died in 2022.

The Court has a 4-2 Democratic majority, so the outcome of this race will not determine partisan control. But the seat could help Democrats or Republicans keep or gain control of the court when the next elections are held in 2025. In the meantime, he new justice could break any 3-3 ties on election-related cases that come up in the 2024 presidential campaign, in which Pennsylvania will be a hotly contested battleground. Despite the Democratic majority, the court has deadlocked on a few occasions on voting cases.

Judicial seats for the state Superior Court and the Commonwealth Court also will be decided.

Voters in Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, will select a new county executive. That race pits Democrat Sara Innamorato, a former state representative, against Republican Joseph Rockey, a former executive with PNC Financial Services.

In Philadelphia, Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh face off to be the city’s next mayor.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION DAY

The general election in Pennsylvania will be held Tuesday. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

The Associated Press will provide coverage for eight contests: state Supreme Court justice, Commonwealth Court judge, Superior Court judge, Philadelphia mayor, Philadelphia City Council Districts 3, 10 and at-large and Allegheny County executive.

WHO GETS TO VOTE

Voters registered in Pennsylvania in the jurisdictions holding elections may participate in Tuesday’s voting. The registration deadline was Oct. 23.

DECISION NOTES

Off-year elections tend to be relatively low-turnout events. The voter turnout for the 2021 state Supreme Court election was about 32%.

In a competitive contest, particularly in small local elections, the margin between the first- and second-place candidates may be a relatively small number of votes. This may slow the race-calling process as a handful of absentee, provisional or other untallied ballots could play a decisive role in determining the result.

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

In Pennsylvania, a statewide contest is subject to an automatic recount if the margin is 0.5 percentage points or less. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is eligible for a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE

As of Oct. 30, there were 8.7 million active voters registered in Pennsylvania. Of those, 45% are Democrats, 40% are Republicans, 4% are members of minor parties and 11% were not affiliated with any party. Turnout for the 2022 general election was 61% of registered voters.

As of Thursday, a total of 612,793 voters had cast ballots before Election Day, 73% from Democrats and 20% from Republicans.

In the 2021 general election, almost 2.8 million votes were cast in the state Supreme Court election. Of those, 27% were cast before Election Day. A year ago, 23% of voters in the 2022 general election cast their ballots before Election Day.

HOW LONG DOES VOTE-COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

In the 2022 general election, the AP first reported results at 8:02 p.m. ET, or two minutes after polls closed. By noon ET the next day, approximately 97% of the total vote had been counted.

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

1h ago

1h ago

Police offer safety tips to drivers, pedestrians with clocks falling back this weekend
Police offer safety tips to drivers, pedestrians with clocks falling back this weekend

38m ago

38m ago

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

10h ago

10h ago

Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave Gaza
Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave Gaza

18m ago

18m ago

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

13h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:24
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report

A new report suggests the Ford government's Bill 60, which will allow more OHIP-covered surgeries to take place at private, for-profit clinics, will actually increase surgical wait times. Tina Yazdani reports.

13h ago

3:35
Ontario releases fall economic outlook
Ontario releases fall economic outlook

The Ontario government has released its fall economic statement. Widely known as a "mini budget", the document doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals struggling with high inflation.

14h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

19h ago

