Barrie GO line to be suspended tonight until Monday: Metrolinx

It will be a weekend of riding the bus for anyone who was hoping to take the GO Train out of Barrie.

GO Rail service on the Barrie Line will be temporarily suspended as of 9 p.m. Friday night until the end of service on Sunday.

Regular service will resume on Monday, November 6.

Metrolinx says the temporary closure will allow for ongoing track maintenance as well as platform upgrades at Maple GO, and switch upgrades near Aurora GO.

Shuttle buses will be replacing the trains between Allendale Waterfront GO and Union Station.

Downsview Park GO will not be served by any GO bus replacements, Metrolinx added, advising customers to use the TTC instead.

“Buses do not have the same capacity as trains and shuttle buses may experience longer than normal travel times,” Metrolinx warned.