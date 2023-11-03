Barrie GO line to be suspended tonight until Monday: Metrolinx

File photo of a GO Train.

By News Staff

Posted November 3, 2023 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 2:04 pm.

It will be a weekend of riding the bus for anyone who was hoping to take the GO Train out of Barrie.

GO Rail service on the Barrie Line will be temporarily suspended as of 9 p.m. Friday night until the end of service on Sunday.

Regular service will resume on Monday, November 6.

Metrolinx says the temporary closure will allow for ongoing track maintenance as well as platform upgrades at Maple GO, and switch upgrades near Aurora GO.

Shuttle buses will be replacing the trains between Allendale Waterfront GO and Union Station.

Downsview Park GO will not be served by any GO bus replacements, Metrolinx added, advising customers to use the TTC instead.

“Buses do not have the same capacity as trains and shuttle buses may experience longer than normal travel times,” Metrolinx warned.

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1h ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

1h ago

Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot
Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Brampton plaza. Peel police say they were called to the Brampton Mall on Main Street South around 1:30 p.m. Friday following reports...

21m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

