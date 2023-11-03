Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have ‘partners for peace’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Blinken is in Israel to press for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

By Matthew Lee And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 12:35 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 12:57 pm.

TEL AVIV (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel on Friday that it risks destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acts swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas.

In a blunt call for Israel to pause military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance, Blinken said the current situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.

“There will be no partners for peace if they’re consumed by humanitarian catastrophe and alienated by any perceived indifference to their plight,” Blinken said.

The comments to reporters in Tel Aviv, following meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, amounted to some of the Biden administration’s strongest warnings since the brutal Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 civilians and soldiers. But the remarks were also tempered by Blinken’s continued support for Israel’s “right and obligation to defend itself, defend its people and take the steps necessary to try to ensure that this never happens again.”

He described being moved by additional video he’d been shown in Israel of violent and deadly acts by the Hamas militants who carried out the attack.

“It is striking, and in some ways shocking, that the brutality of the slaughter has receded so quickly in the memories of so many, but not in Israel and not in America,” he said.

At the same time, he said he was also shaken by images of dead and wounded Palestinian children in Gaza.

“When I see that, I see my own children. How can we not?” he said, adding “Hamas doesn’t care one second or iota for the welfare and well-being of the Palestinian people.”

Blinken also said it was imperative for Israel, regional countries, the U.S. and others to begin considering what the future of Gaza will look like if and when Hamas is destroyed. “There cannot and must not be a return to the pre-October 7 status quo,” he said.

He said the idea of Hamas remaining responsible for the governance Gaza, thereby posing a continued threat to Israel, was “unacceptable.” But he also said that Israel could not re-occupy Gaza. He also reiterated that the U.S. would act to deter any other countries or groups, like Iran or Hezbollah, from joining the conflict.

“Within those parameters we will continue to have discussions in the region and our partners about what should follow once Hamas is defeated,” Blinken said.

But the complexity of the situation — and of Blinken’s push for Israel to consider a pause — was laid bare on Friday when Netanyahu, after leaving the meeting with the American official, ruled out the possibility of a cease-fire “that doesn’t include a return of our hostages,” referring to some 240 people Hamas abducted during its attack.

__

Tucker reported from Washington

Matthew Lee And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

25m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

28m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

8m ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

25m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

28m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

19h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

21m ago

2:57
Business Report: Holiday travel deals
Business Report: Holiday travel deals

Some popular holiday destinations may cost less than you think. Plus, management changes are coming at Canada's Wonderland, and Toronto's housing market is slumping but an uptick could be coming. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

19h ago

2:20
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'

Bridget Carleton, one of three Canadians in the WNBA, continues to make an impact on and off the court. Carleton talks to Lindsay Dunn about the upcoming Olympic qualifiers and being an ambassador for 'Magic of Basketball'.

19h ago

2:28
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.

Amidst the Greenbelt scandal the Ford government released it’s fall economic statement which shows interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on its finances.

19h ago

More Videos