Businessman sentenced in $180 million bank fraud that paid for lavish lifestyle, classic cars

This photo provided by the FBI shows a classic car collection owned by businessman Najeeb Khan. Khan, who orchestrated a $180 million check-kiting scheme and used the proceeds to live a lavish lifestyle and amass one of the world’s most revered classic car collections has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (FBI via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 12:59 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 1:13 pm.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A businessman who orchestrated a $180 million check-kiting scheme and used the proceeds to live a lavish lifestyle and amass one of the world’s most revered classic car collections has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Najeeb Khan, 70, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, told a federal judge Thursday that he was “blinded by greed” to carry out the scheme and buy more than 250 cars, as well as airplanes, boats and a helicopter, according to Cleveland.com. Besides receiving a 97-month sentence, he must pay $121 million in restitution to Cleveland-based KeyBank, $27 million to clients and $9.8 million in back taxes.

Authorities have said Khan carried out the fraud from 2011-2019 while growing his payroll processing business in Elkhart, Indiana. He funneled dozens, sometimes hundreds, of checks and wire transfers with insufficient funds through three banks, artificially inflating the amount in his accounts. He siphoned off about $73 million for himself.

He used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle that included expensive vacations, mansions in Arizona and Michigan and properties in Florida and Montana, as well as planes and yachts. His massive car collection included pristine vintage Ferraris, Fiats and Jaguars.

Khan had plead guilty to bank fraud and attempted tax evasion. His attorneys said he had helped his victims recover some funds, in part by selling off his car collection that fetched about $40 million at auction.

Prosecutors said that when Khan’s scheme collapsed, about 1,700 of his clients lost out on money Khan’s company had withdrawn for payroll taxes. Theos companies included small- and mid-sized businesses, nonprofits and charities, including the Boy Scouts of America and four Catholic dioceses.

Some victims had to pay the IRS or their employees out of their own pockets or take out lines of credit, prosecutors said. Others laid off employees.

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

21m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

24m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

5m ago

