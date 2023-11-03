California lawmaker Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

FILE - Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, listens during the opening session of the California Assembly in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Carrillo, who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles city council was arrested early Friday, Nov. 3, morning on suspicion of drunken driving, according to law enforcement and jail records.(AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

By Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 3:17 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 3:26 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California legislator who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council was arrested early Friday on suspicion of drunken driving, according to law enforcement and jail records.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision around 12:20 a.m. in Los Angeles and took Wendy Carrillo, the driver, into custody, Officer Annie Moran said. Carrillo, who represents parts of northeastern and east Los Angeles, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. Jail records show she was held on a misdemeanor offense.

In a statement later Friday, Carrillo said she crashed into parked vehicles and that no one was hurt. She did not directly admit to driving under the influence of alcohol.

“As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions,” Carrillo said in the statement. “I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support.”

Carrillo, a Democrat, was elected to the state Assembly in 2017. She chairs an Assembly budget subcommittee.

Carrillo is among about a dozen candidates who are vying to replace Councilmember Kevin de León, who has been entangled in a racism scandal at City Hall and refused to resign. The scandal was trigger by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments during a private meeting involving de Leon and three others.

Carrillo’s arrest came roughly six months after Democratic state Sen. Dave Min was arrested in Sacramento for drunken driving. In June, Carrillo was also arrested in Los Angeles while participating in a protest organized by hospitality workers near Los Angeles International Airport.

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas didn’t immediately respond to a call and a text message seeking comment about Carrillo’s arrest.

___

Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

