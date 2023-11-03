Car crashes through gate at South Carolina nuclear plant before pop-up barrier stops it

FILE - In this March 30, 2011 photo, one of Duke Energy's reactors can be seen outside Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A driver tried to crash through the exit gates of a South Carolina nuclear plant Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, night about an hour after security asked the same car to leave when it tried to enter, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 9:34 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 9:42 am.

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — A driver tried to crash through the exit gates of a South Carolina nuclear plant Thursday night about an hour after security asked the same car to leave when it tried to enter, authorities said.

A pop-up security barrier stopped the car with an Arkansas license plate at the Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca around 8 p.m., Oconee County Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a statement.

The driver backed up and tried to drive down a dirt road as Duke Energy security tried to block him in. The driver tried to hit the guards, then drove through a fence and off the nuclear plant property, Watt said.

He drove a short distance from the plant and shots were fired, although deputies haven’t determined who fired them, Watt said.

The same car showed up an hour before trying to crash through the gate and the driver was asked to leave, deputies said.

A bulletin was issued to police across the U.S. to look for a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with an Arkansas tag 380-VDR, Watt said.

None of the security staff was injured, Duke Energy said.

The Oconee Nuclear Station has three nuclear reactors and started generating power 50 years ago on Lake Keowee.

The plant continues to operate safely, officials said.

“Duke Energy has comprehensive security plans and a well-trained security workforce in place. A vehicle entered an administrative gate, but was not able to access the plant due to our multiple layers of security,” Duke Energy said in statement.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

updated

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

4h ago

How Toronto lost its war with raccoons. Badly.
How Toronto lost its war with raccoons. Badly.

One hundred years ago, raccoons were so rare in Toronto, that a mysterious creature rummaging in a garbage bin warranted a newspaper report. Today, raccoons are basically the city's mascot. The war Toronto...

2h ago

