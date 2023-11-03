Earthquake rattles Greek island near Athens, but no injuries or serious damage reported

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 3:46 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 3:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled an island near Athens early Friday, but local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The quake occurred under land near the town of Mantoudi on the island of Evia, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Athens and was felt in the Greek capital.

Authorities advised residents to avoid old buildings and roads where rockslides have occurred in the past.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake was followed by aftershocks of up to magnitude 3.7.

Earthquakes are common in Greece, most occurring undersea.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

7h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

6h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

7h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

7h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

6h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

7h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

10h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

10h ago

2:24
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report

A new report suggests the Ford government's Bill 60, which will allow more OHIP-covered surgeries to take place at private, for-profit clinics, will actually increase surgical wait times. Tina Yazdani reports.

10h ago

3:35
Ontario releases fall economic outlook
Ontario releases fall economic outlook

The Ontario government has released its fall economic statement. Widely known as a "mini budget", the document doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals struggling with high inflation.

11h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

16h ago

More Videos