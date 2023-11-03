East end power outage affecting thousands of customers: Toronto Hydro
Posted November 3, 2023 4:58 pm.
Toronto Hydro says a power outage caused by damage to underground equipment is affecting a significant section of the city’s east end.
The outage, affecting between 1,000 to 5,000 customers, has the following boundaries:
- From Danforth Avenue south to Gerrard Street East
- From Broadview Avenue east to Carlaw Avenue.
The outage is expected to last a few more hours. It’s not clear how the equipment was damaged.
“Crews are onsite working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to customers,” Toronto Hydro said in a social media post.
“The current estimated time of restoration is approximately 6:30 p.m. We understand how difficult it is to be without power for so long and appreciate everyone’s continued patience.”