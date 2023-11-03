Eric Trump returns to the witness stand in the family business’ civil fraud trial

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 10:45 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 11:13 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Trump returned to the witness stand Friday to testify at the civil fraud trial accusing his father of exaggerating his wealth and the value of his assets to deceive banks and insurers.

It’s the second day of testimony from Eric Trump, who helps run the former Republican president’s real estate empire that is now threatened by the lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Eric Trump, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, testified on Thursday that he wasn’t involved with financial statements at the heart of the case. James’ office says those documents were fraudulently exaggerated to secure loans and make deals.

Another executive of his father’s company testified that Eric was on a video call about his father’s financial statement as recently as 2021. But the son insisted he had no recollection, telling the court: “I’m on a thousand calls a day.”

Donald Trump and other defendants — including sons Donald Jr. and Eric — deny any wrongdoing. The former president has called the case a “sham,” a “scam,” and “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time.”

The civil lawsuit is separate from four criminal cases the former president is facing while he campaigns to retake the White House in 2024.

The former president, who has periodically appeared in court to watch the trial, is expected to follow on the witness stand on Monday. His daughter Ivanka Trump is also scheduled to testify next week after an appeals court late Thursday denied her request to delay her testimony.

The Trumps are being summoned to the stand by James’ office, but defense lawyers will also have a chance to question them and can call them back as part of the defense case later.

Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question. But an appeals court has blocked enforcement of that aspect of Engoron’s ruling for now.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

3m ago

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

6h ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

3m ago

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

17h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:57
Business Report: Holiday travel deals
Business Report: Holiday travel deals

Some popular holiday destinations may cost less than you think. Plus, management changes are coming at Canada's Wonderland, and Toronto's housing market is slumping but an uptick could be coming. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

2:20
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'

Bridget Carleton, one of three Canadians in the WNBA, continues to make an impact on and off the court. Carleton talks to Lindsay Dunn about the upcoming Olympic qualifiers and being an ambassador for 'Magic of Basketball'.

18h ago

2:28
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.

Amidst the Greenbelt scandal the Ford government released it’s fall economic statement which shows interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on its finances.

18h ago

More Videos