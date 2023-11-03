Financial services, base metals lift S&P/TSX composite as U.S. markets rise

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. U.S. stocks are drifting Wednesday as Wall Street waits to hear what will come out of the Federal Reserve's latest announcement on interest rates. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 11:30 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in the financial services market and base metals helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.34 points at 19,772.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.68 points at 33,999.76. The S&P 500 index was up 33.62 points at 4,351.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 117.85 points at 13,412.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.58 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 72 cents at US$81.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.50 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$2,002.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at US$3.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

3m ago

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

6h ago

