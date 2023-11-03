Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for October, by province
Posted November 3, 2023 9:20 am.
Last Updated November 3, 2023 9:26 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10 per cent (9.7)
_ Prince Edward Island 6.2 per cent (6.3)
_ Nova Scotia 6.6 per cent (6.9)
_ New Brunswick 6.6 per cent (7.2)
_ Quebec 4.9 per cent (4.4)
_ Ontario 6.2 per cent (6.0)
_ Manitoba 5.2 per cent (5.0)
_ Saskatchewan 4.4 per cent (4.9)
_ Alberta 5.8 per cent (5.7)
_ British Columbia 5.4 per cent (5.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.
