Judge in ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial expected to rule on admissibility of police evidence

OTTAWA — The judge in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected to deliver a ruling today about the admissibility of internal police documents as evidence.

Crown prosecutors and the Ottawa Police Service have argued the heavily redacted documents, which include emails and information about a software update for officers’ cellphones, are irrelevant or protected by solicitor-client privilege.

The software update for officers’ cellphones may have deleted messages between organizer Chris Barber and police liaison officer Const. Nicole Bach.

Defence lawyers are set to begin their cross-examination of Bach today, but they say they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of any police liaison officers until Justice Heather Perkins-McVey makes a ruling about the documents.

Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

The Crown is seeking to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence over protesters’ actions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press