Judges toss lawsuit targeting North Dakota House subdistricts for tribal nations

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 2:27 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 2:43 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal three-judge panel in North Dakota has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican district officials who alleged that the consideration of race was unconstitutional in the creation of state House subdistricts that included ones encompassing tribal nations.

The lawsuit filed early last year by the two GOP legislative district officials targeted the two subdivided districts the Legislature drew in 2021, which included subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations. The lawsuit alleged that the “racial gerrymandering” was a violation of the equal protection clause.

The ruling issued Thursday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson and U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland granted motions for summary judgment made by the state and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, and denied the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment, dismissing the case.

The judges said the state “had good reasons and strong evidence to believe the subdistricts were required by” the federal Voting Rights Act.

The plaintiffs will discuss their next steps, including a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, attorney Bob Harms told The Associated Press.

In 2021, North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature reapportioned the state’s 47 legislative districts based on 2020 census numbers. Lawmakers cited population requirements of the Voting Rights Act when they went about drawing the subdistricts for the two tribal nations.

Another redistricting lawsuit, brought by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe, awaits a ruling by Welte after a June trial. The tribes allege the redistricting map illegally dilutes Native American voters on two reservations, violating the Voting Rights Act. The plaintiffs are seeking a joint district.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1h ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

2h ago

Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot
Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Brampton plaza. Peel police say they were called to the Brampton Mall on Main Street South around 1:30 p.m. Friday following reports...

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1h ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

2h ago

Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot
Man struck and killed in Brampton mall parking lot

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Brampton plaza. Peel police say they were called to the Brampton Mall on Main Street South around 1:30 p.m. Friday following reports...

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

20h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

1h ago

2:57
Business Report: Holiday travel deals
Business Report: Holiday travel deals

Some popular holiday destinations may cost less than you think. Plus, management changes are coming at Canada's Wonderland, and Toronto's housing market is slumping but an uptick could be coming. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

21h ago

2:20
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'

Bridget Carleton, one of three Canadians in the WNBA, continues to make an impact on and off the court. Carleton talks to Lindsay Dunn about the upcoming Olympic qualifiers and being an ambassador for 'Magic of Basketball'.

21h ago

2:28
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.

Amidst the Greenbelt scandal the Ford government released it’s fall economic statement which shows interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on its finances.

21h ago

More Videos