Justice Department ends probe into police beating of man during traffic stop in Florida

FILE - Legal team members Harry M. Daniels, bottom center right, speaks during a media press conference as legal team member Roderick Taylor, from left, in suit, Natassia Woods, mother of Le'Keian Woods, and legal team member Marwan Porter listen along as family, friends and supporters gather Oct. 3, 2023, at the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, Fla. The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its review of the case of Woods, who was repeatedly punched, elbowed and kneed by police officers during a traffic stop in northeast Florida, officials said Friday, Nov. 3. A Justice Department criminal section chief wrote in a letter that the arrest of Woods does not give rise to a prosecutable violation of federal civil rights laws. (Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File) Copyright The Florida Times-Union 2023

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 9:51 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 10:26 pm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its review of the case of a drug suspect who was repeatedly punched, elbowed and kneed by police officers during a traffic stop in northeast Florida, officials said Friday.

James Felte Jr., Justice Department criminal section chief, wrote in a letter to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters that the arrest of Le’Keian Woods does not give rise to a prosecutable violation of federal civil rights laws.

Attorneys for Woods had asked for the federal investigation shortly after his Sept. 29 arrest.

“While it is unfortunate that the DOJ’s Special Litigation Section has chosen to close its review so quickly despite the clear evidence before them, it is not surprising,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement. “At the end of the day, that’s why we have the civil courts where a jury will ultimately decide justice.”

Woods suffered a ruptured kidney, vomiting and migraine headaches following the confrontation, his attorneys said. Mug shots taken after the arrest showed him with both eyes swollen shut and bruises and cuts on his face.

Waters has said his officers’ actions were justified because Woods appeared to resist arrest even after he was zapped with a stun gun and pinned to the ground. Officers knew Woods had once been accused of murder, was on probation for armed robbery and had been connected to firearms and drug trafficking when they gave chase after a traffic stop, Waters said.

Top Stories

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

3h ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

4h ago

You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?
You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?

Apart from not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues revolving around their conduct and the way they...

2h ago

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

4h ago

