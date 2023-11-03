Ken Mattingly, astronaut who helped Apollo 13 crew return safely home, dies at age 87

This photo released by NASA shows astronaut Ken Mattingly. Mattingly, who is best remembered for his efforts on the ground that helped bring the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to Earth, has died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, NASA announced. (NASA via AP)

By Robert Jablon, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 11:58 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ken Mattingly, an astronaut who is best remembered for his efforts on the ground that helped bring the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to Earth, has died, NASA announced. He was 87.

“We lost one of our country’s heroes on Oct. 31,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a Thursday statement.

Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II “was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history,” Nelson said.

NASA didn’t mention where or how Mattingly died. However, The New York Times reported that Mattingly died in Arlington, Virginia.

A former Navy pilot, Mattingly joined NASA in 1966. He helped with development of the spacesuit and backpack for the Apollo moon missions, NASA said.

However, his own first spaceflight only came in 1972 when he orbited the moon as pilot of the Apollo 16 command module, while two other crew members landed on the moon’s surface.

On the trip back to Earth, Mattingly spacewalked to collect film cannisters with photographs he had snapped of the moon’s surface.

In later years, Mattingly commanded two space shuttle missions and retired from the agency and the Navy as a rear admiral.

But his most dramatic mission was one that he never flew.

In 1970, Mattingly was supposed to have joined the crew of Apollo 13, piloting the command module. But he was removed from the mission a few days before launch after being exposed to German measles.

He didn’t contract the illness but was replaced aboard the mission by John Swigert Jr.

Several days into the mission, an oxygen tank on the spacecraft’s service module exploded, knocking out most of the power and oxygen to the command module. The lunar landing was scrapped and NASA began frantic efforts to save Swigert, James Lovell and Fred Haise.

Mattingly, who knew the spacecraft intimately, worked with engineers and others as they analyzed the situation and scrambled to find solutions and pass on instructions to the crew.

The trio of astronauts eventually crowded into the lander, which was designed for only two, and used it as a lifeboat for four days as Apollo 13 swung around the moon and then landed safely on Earth.

Mattingly “stayed behind and provided key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the wounded spacecraft and the crew,” NASA’s Nelson said.

“One of the many lessons out of all this is starting on day one it was from the very first moment, assume you’re going to succeed and don’t do anything that gets in the way,” Mattingly recalled in an oral history interview for NASA in 2001.

Apollo 13’s story was told in the 1994 book “Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13,” co-authored by Lovell, and in the 1995 movie “Apollo 13,” where Gary Sinise played Mattingly.

Robert Jablon, The Associated Press



City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

6h ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

7h ago

You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?
You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?

Apart from not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues revolving around their conduct and the way they...

5h ago

Man stabbed inside Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub
Man stabbed inside Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night. Officers were called to 14 Madison Avenue in the Annex at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

1h ago

Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

Ford government's plans for Ontario place under the microscope once again
The Ford government's proposed changes to Ontario Place are coming under the microscope again. As Richard Southern explains, the province's acting auditor general is about to take a deep dive into the matter.

