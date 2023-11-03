Maine mass shooter was alive for most of massive 2-day search, autopsy suggests

People sign "I love you" while gathered at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday's mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By David Sharp, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 6:20 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 6:56 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Army reservist who opened fire inside at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston before disappearing into the night was alive and possibly on the run during a good portion of the massive search that forced shelter-in-place orders across the community, according to the Maine medical examiner’s office.

Robert Card died from a self-inflicted gunshot that “likely” happened eight to 12 hours before the discovery of his body, based on a time-of-death analysis. That conclusion was announced Friday, a week after his body was discovered in the back of a tractor-trailer on property of a former employer, a recycling center.

In the wake of the Oct. 25 shootings, which killed 18 people and wounded 13 more, tens of thousands of area residents sheltered at home behind locked doors as hundreds of law enforcement officers scoured the area looking for Card. He fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned on a waterfront in a nearby town.

Law enforcement agencies came under scrutiny for not finding Card’s body earlier under the assumption that he killed himself in the hours just after the shootings and that his body was overlooked in earlier searches.

But the time of death provided by the state’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, suggests Card, 40, was alive and potentially on the move for more than 24 hours after the killings.

The medical examiner’s office, however, said Card suffered from a condition in which his heart emptied of blood after the gunshot wound, affecting the way the blood settled in his body and potentially making the time of death less certain, according to Lindsey Chasteen, office administrator of medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

A state police spokesperson had no immediate comment on Friday.

The latest disclosure in the investigation came on the same day President Jose Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Lewiston to pay their respects and meet with victims. “Jill and I have done too many of these,” Biden said outside the bowling alley where Card first opened up fire. The other site was a nearby bar.

Card had been known to law enforcement for months as family members and others became increasingly worried about his mental state.

Concern accelerated following an altercation he had with fellow Army Reserve members. Card and other members of the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Unit were in New York for training on July 15 when he accused several of them of calling him a pedophile, shoved one of them and locked himself in his motel room. Concerns over his mental health led to a 14-day hospitalization at the Four Winds Psychiatric Hospital in Katonah, New York.

The worries continued when Card returned to Maine. One of Card’s fellow reservists urged a superior to change the passcode to the gate and have a gun if Card arrived at the Army Reserve drill center in Saco, Maine. “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting,” the reservist wrote in a text.

A deputy twice visited Card’s house, calling for backup on the second visit, but Card didn’t come to the door. Under Maine’s “ yellow flag ” law, officers have discretion to seek to put someone in temporary protective custody and begin the process of removing the person’s access to guns.

But that never happened. A sheriff said the deputies who visited Card didn’t have legal authority to break down the door and take Card if he refused to answer the door.

What happened after the deputies’ visit remains unclear. The sheriff’s office canceled its statewide alert seeking help locating Card a week before the killings.

David Sharp, The Associated Press






Top Stories

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

56m ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

1h ago

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1h ago

Heart and Stroke foundation praises vape tax, some say it could grow illegal market
Heart and Stroke foundation praises vape tax, some say it could grow illegal market

Heart and Stroke Ontario is praising the Ontario government for implementing a new tax on vaping, saying they have been advocating for the measure for years. The province said in its fall economic...

48m ago

