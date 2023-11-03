Man grabbed officer’s gun before deadly shooting in Saskatchewan: police watchdog

ESTEVAN, Sask. — Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says a 19-year-old man grabbed an officer’s gun while he was getting his arrest photo taken, and an officer was shot and wounded.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team says another officer then shot the man, who later died.

Police had responded to a call Wednesday morning and found a woman suffering from serious upper body injuries in a home in Estevan, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Karie Ann Guillas, who was 46, died in hospital.

Her son was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where the shooting happened.

Both the suspect and officer were flown to a hospital in Regina, where the injured officer was listed in stable condition.

The response team, which investigates incidents involving police, said Friday it will examine the actions of police, and the RCMP are investigating the injuries sustained by the officer.

Estevan police are investigating the homicide of the woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press