Man stabbed inside Toronto’s Madison Avenue Pub
Posted November 3, 2023 11:52 pm.
Last Updated November 3, 2023 11:53 pm.
Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night.
Officers were called to 14 Madison Avenue in the Annex at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Investigators said a man was located and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s confirmed the stabbing happened inside the bar, and that a suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police are interviewing witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.