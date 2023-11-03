Man stabbed inside Toronto’s Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night.

Officers were called to 14 Madison Avenue in the Annex at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a man was located and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s confirmed the stabbing happened inside the bar, and that a suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police are interviewing witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.