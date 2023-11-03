McGill says Quebec tuition hike threatens future of Schulich School of Music

McGill University is seen Friday, October 13, 2023 in Montreal. The Quebec government is raising tuition rates for out-of-province and international students beginning in 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 11:07 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 11:12 am.

MONTREAL — McGill University says Quebec’s $8,000 tuition increase for out-of-province students threatens the future of the renowned Schulich School of Music.

Principal Deep Saini said Thursday that enrolment of Canadian students from outside Quebec could drop by between 20 and 80 per cent after the new $17,000 tuition takes effect next fall.

He says such a loss would be “devastating” for the Schulich School, where nearly 40 per cent of students come from other provinces and territories.

Saini also raises the possibility of cuts to varsity teams, a third of whose members come from elsewhere in Canada.

McGill estimates the tuition increase, plus new government charges tied to international student enrolment, will deprive the university of between $42 million and $94 million every year.

Job cuts numbering in the hundreds and suspensions of major infrastructure projects are among the other consequences Saini outlines.

The Quebec government says it needs to double tuition for out-of-province students to protect the French language by reducing the number of English-speakers in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

