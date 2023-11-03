Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 5:07 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,824.85, up 198.51 points):

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $6.06 on 11.6 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 84 cents, or 1.79 per cent,  to $46.11 on 8.5 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $46.26 on 7.9 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up five cents, or 6.17 per cent, to 86 cents on 7.7 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.26, or 1.10 per cent, to $116.05 on 7.5 million shares. 

First Quantum Minerals Inc. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.74, or 11.07 per cent, to $17.46 on 6.9 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

First Quantum Minerals Inc. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.74, or 11.07 per cent, to $17.46. Shares of Vancouver-based mining company First Quantum bounced back 11 per cent Friday after losing nearly half their value this week, following a key reversal by Panamanian lawmakers. Panama’s National Assembly on Thursday scrapped a provision to revoke a controversial mining contract that had sparked nationwide protests over the past two weeks. An indefinite moratorium on new mining activities passed a second vote in the chamber, but not before the article nixing the government’s contract with First Quantum subsidiary Minera Panama was stripped out.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $46.26. Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to purchase seven existing renewable natural gas facilities in Texas and Arkansas for US$1.2 billion. The acquisition of the facilities from Texas-based Morrow Renewables establishes Enbridge as one of the largest transporters of renewable natural gas by volume in North America, the Calgary-based company said Friday. Enbridge delivered a profit of $500 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG). Vehicles. Up $5.76, or 8.55 per cent, to $73.13. Magna International Inc. reported a jump in profits and revenues for its third quarter, beating analyst expectations. The auto parts manufacturer said net income leaped 36 per cent to US$394 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$289 million in the same period last year. Magna said sales rose 15 per cent to US$10.69 billion last quarter from US$9.27 billion the year before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

1h ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned residents...

30m ago

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

4m ago

Heart and Stroke foundation praises vape tax, some say it could grow illegal market
Heart and Stroke foundation praises vape tax, some say it could grow illegal market

Heart and Stroke Ontario is praising the Ontario government for implementing a new tax on vaping, saying they have been advocating for the measure for years. The province said in it's fall economic...

23m ago

