Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,824.85, up 198.51 points):

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $6.06 on 11.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 84 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $46.11 on 8.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $46.26 on 7.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up five cents, or 6.17 per cent, to 86 cents on 7.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.26, or 1.10 per cent, to $116.05 on 7.5 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Inc. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.74, or 11.07 per cent, to $17.46 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

First Quantum Minerals Inc. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.74, or 11.07 per cent, to $17.46. Shares of Vancouver-based mining company First Quantum bounced back 11 per cent Friday after losing nearly half their value this week, following a key reversal by Panamanian lawmakers. Panama’s National Assembly on Thursday scrapped a provision to revoke a controversial mining contract that had sparked nationwide protests over the past two weeks. An indefinite moratorium on new mining activities passed a second vote in the chamber, but not before the article nixing the government’s contract with First Quantum subsidiary Minera Panama was stripped out.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $46.26. Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to purchase seven existing renewable natural gas facilities in Texas and Arkansas for US$1.2 billion. The acquisition of the facilities from Texas-based Morrow Renewables establishes Enbridge as one of the largest transporters of renewable natural gas by volume in North America, the Calgary-based company said Friday. Enbridge delivered a profit of $500 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG). Vehicles. Up $5.76, or 8.55 per cent, to $73.13. Magna International Inc. reported a jump in profits and revenues for its third quarter, beating analyst expectations. The auto parts manufacturer said net income leaped 36 per cent to US$394 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$289 million in the same period last year. Magna said sales rose 15 per cent to US$10.69 billion last quarter from US$9.27 billion the year before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press