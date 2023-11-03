National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance
Posted November 3, 2023 9:20 am.
Last Updated November 3, 2023 9:26 am.
OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s October employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.7 per cent (5.5)
Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (62.0)
Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.6)
Number unemployed: 1,229,400 (1,189,100)
Number working: 20,287,600 (20,270,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.4 per cent (10.5)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (4.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.
The Canadian Press