North Korea is closing some diplomatic missions in what may be a sign of its economic troubles

FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in North Korea's village Gijungdong as seen from an South Korea's observation post inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea during a media tour, March 3, 2023. North Korea confirmed Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 that it’s closing some of its diplomatic missions abroad, amid outside suspicions the steps are the latest sign of its economic troubles amid U.S.-led international sanctions. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 1:55 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 2:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Friday that it’s closing some of its diplomatic missions abroad, a move that rival South Korea suspects is likely the latest sign of the North’s economic troubles amid persistent international sanctions.

Earlier in the week, the South Korean government said North Korea was moving to close its embassies in Uganda, Angola and Spain, as well as a consulate in Hong Kong, because the sanctions have made it extremely difficult for them to continue illegal activities abroad to earn money for their operating expenses.

According to South Korean government data, North Korea has diplomatic relations with more than 150 countries but operates just around 50 diplomatic posts abroad.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said Friday that it is “either closing or newly opening diplomatic missions in other countries” in line with unspecified changes in the international environment and the North’s external policy.

South Korean officials couldn’t immediately confirm if North Korea is truly opening new diplomatic missions abroad.

In comments posted on the North Korean ministry’s website, an unidentified spokesperson said it’s normal for sovereign states to relocate their diplomatic forces abroad in pursuit of national interests. They said North Korea will continue to take “necessary diplomatic measures” for the sake of its long-term external ties, but didn’t elaborate.

North Korean embassies and diplomatic missions abroad have been tied to cases of smuggling and other illicit commercial activities to fund their operating costs and transmit badly needed foreign currency back home.

But South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the North decided to close some diplomatic missions because they faced difficulties earning foreign currency due to the international sanctions imposed over its nuclear and missile tests.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that North Korea may close additional diplomatic missions.

North Korean state media said Monday that its ambassadors to Angola and Uganda paid “farewell” visits to those countries’ leaders the previous week. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that China respects North Korea’s decision to close its consulate general in Hong Kong.

In recent years, North Korea’s fragile economy was badly hit by pandemic-related restrictions, sanctions and its own mismanagement. But monitoring groups say there are no signs of a humanitarian crisis or a social chaos that could threaten the absolute rule by leader Kim Jong Un.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

6h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

4h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

6h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

6h ago

3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents
3 Canadian universities face $15M lawsuits for allegedly failing to address anti-Semitic incidents

A week after naming York University in a $15 million class action lawsuit alleging failure to address recurring anti-Semitic incidents, law firm Diamond and Diamond has named three more Canadian universities...

4h ago

Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station
Wanted man identified in random assault on GO train near Agincourt Station

Toronto police have identified a man wanted in the unprovoked assault of a passenger who was struck in the face with a heavy object while on board a GO Train near Agincourt Station. Officers were called...

6h ago

New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages
New report shows for-profit clinics performing surgery to worsen wait times and staffing shortages

A new report shows Ontario's move to allow private health clinics to perform surgical procedures covered by OHIP will worsen wait times and public sector staffing shortages. The health care reform bill...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

8h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

8h ago

2:24
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report
Ford government's Bill 60 will increase surgical wait times: report

A new report suggests the Ford government's Bill 60, which will allow more OHIP-covered surgeries to take place at private, for-profit clinics, will actually increase surgical wait times. Tina Yazdani reports.

8h ago

3:35
Ontario releases fall economic outlook
Ontario releases fall economic outlook

The Ontario government has released its fall economic statement. Widely known as a "mini budget", the document doesn't mention the word affordability once and contains no new measures to help individuals struggling with high inflation.

9h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' adding more dates in Canada

Vancouver, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is heading to B.C. on her Eras Tour next year. The superstar will take over B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Registration for the chance to buy tickets is open until Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

15h ago

More Videos