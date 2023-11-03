Officials identify two workers – one killed, one still missing – after Kentucky coal plant collapse

Director of Kentucky Emergency Management Col. Jeremy Slinker addresses reporters outside a road leading to the abandoned Martin Mine Prep Plant in Inez, K.Y. where the collapse of an 11-story tipple killed at least one man on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 8:40 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 8:42 am.

Officials have released the names of two workers trapped when a coal mine preparation plant collapsed earlier this week in eastern Kentucky.

Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty identified the men as Billy Ray Daniels and Alvin Nees, news outlets report. Daniels died amid rescue efforts at the scene and Nees is believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. The men from neighboring Pike County were doing contracting work as part of the building’s demolition.

Lafferty said Thursday that the search for Nees is still a rescue operation.

Crews have begun removing layers of rubble and debris at the Martin Mine Prep Plant in Martin County where an 11-story abandoned building crashed down Tuesday night while undergoing work toward its demolition. Officials briefly made contact with Daniels, but announced Wednesday he died amid rescue efforts. Authorities said Thursday they have not had any communication with the second worker since the building collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Inez, a town of about 500 people.

“We haven’t given up hope,” Lafferty said at a news conference with reporters Thursday.

Lafferty said a family member of the deceased man was at the site before he died and was able to speak with him. Crews have located his remains, but have not yet been able to remove them.

Crews delved under layers of steel and concrete with search dogs and listening devices Wednesday and Thursday, a line of emergency vehicles surrounding the wreckage of the once 11-story building, now flattened onto itself. In the second full day of rescue efforts, officials are removing the debris into smaller piles for the search, Lafferty said.

Several state agencies have begun investigations into the collapse and possible causes, including Kentucky state police.

The Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance said one of its officers was on site and that an inspection had been opened with Lexington Coal Company LLC, which had contracted with Skeens Enterprises LLC for site demolition and salvage operations. The division said the investigation could take up to six months to complete.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7% in October
Canada's unemployment rate climbs to 5.7% in October

Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs. The federal agency released its October labour force survey on Friday,...

breaking

14m ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

2h ago

Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out
Toronto condo ceiling collapses with people inside. Residents are speaking out

Residents of a new Toronto condominium are voicing their concerns after the roof of a small gym on the main floor collapsed with two people inside, leaving many with more questions than answers. Resident...

12h ago

Police offer safety tips to drivers, pedestrians with clocks falling back this weekend
Police offer safety tips to drivers, pedestrians with clocks falling back this weekend

Many of us will get a most-welcome and much-needed extra hour of sleep this weekend as clocks fall back, but the time change also comes with a warning from police. Daylight saving time officially comes...

2h ago

