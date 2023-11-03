Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario’s auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government’s redevelopment plan of Ontario Place.

CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government’s reimagined vision for the lakefront public space, which includes a private, for-profit spa as well as the decision to move the Ontario Science Centre down to Ontario Place.

“As these audits are currently in progress, we cannot comment on them further,” read a brief statement from the auditor general’s office.

The Ford government has faced mounting scrutiny over the timeline and the bidding process for the redevelopment of the iconic waterfront park, specifically a 95-year lease handed to Austrian-based Therme Group to to build and operate a water park and what is described as a European-style bathing centre. Critics have pointed to a lack of transparency surrounding the deal, pointing out that no environmental assessment is necessary on the design because it is a private project.

Earlier this week, Toronto City Council’s Executive Committee asked city staff to report back on a proposal, which would see the Therme spa and park relocated to the Exhibition Place grounds.

Questions also surround the government’s decision to move the Science Centre from its current location in North York. Government officials have said it is more cost-effective to move the Science Centre to Ontario Place rather than renovate the existing site but have not provided any details to back up those claims.

Official Opposition and NDP Leader Marit Stiles has been calling for the auditor general to examine the redevelopment scheme, calling it a “bad deal for Ontario.”

“People are frustrated with an affordability crisis, closing emergency rooms, overcrowded classrooms … and rather than help make life easier, Ford’s spa-obsessed Conservatives are blowing more than $650 million of public money on a private, luxury spa,” Stiles said in a statement. “People know this is a bad deal for Ontario, and I’m confident the Auditor General’s report will confirm that.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner also welcomed the auditor general’s probe into what he calls “shady dealings with Ontario Place.”

“From the 95-year lease with a private company to the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars going to a massive parking lot, this scheme has red flags all over it,” Schreiner said in a statement. “It seems the Ford government has yet to learn the lessons of their $8.3 billion Greenbelt scandal.”

The group Ontario Place For All says it hopes the audits will “shine a light on the opaque and rushed processes that have led to the imminent destruction and 95-year giveaway of Ontario Place’s West Island for a MegaSpa, as well as the demolishing and diminishing of the Ontario Science Centre.”

“The taxpayer money that is being poured into supporting a pay-to-play megaspa just really feels wrong,” Norm Di Pasquale, Co-Chair of Ontario Place for All, tells CityNews. “What I really like about this auditor general report is that I hope it is going to answer the question about what is in this for Ontarians.”

Ontario Place for All, Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, and Waterfront for All have previously filed requests with the auditor general’s office to conduct a value-for-money audit and a compliance investigation in connection with the Therme spa proposal. The groups were asking for clarity as to how the public costs associated with the project line up with the potential benefits.

The auditor general’s investigation comes just months after it found the Ford government’s decision to parcel off lands from the Greenbelt was “biased,” “seriously flawed,” and favoured developers with ties to the housing minister’s chief of staff.