OSC tribunal approves $10M settlement over RBC accounting practices

Royal Bank of Canada signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The Ontario Securities Commission has approved a $10-million settlement with Royal Bank of Canada over issues with how it accounted for costs related to internal software development.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 1:12 pm.

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission has approved a $10-million settlement with Royal Bank of Canada over issues with its tracking of costs related to internal software development.

The settlement, approved by the OSC’s Capital Markets Tribunal on Friday, covers deals the bank reached with the commission as well as with Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The payments, $8 million to the SEC and $2 million to the AMF, stem from the bank being deficient on its accounting controls and processes on software development between 2008 and 2020.

The regulators say RBC was not properly monitoring how much of its software development spending should be capitalized, and therefore considered assets, and what should be counted as expenses.

It says the bank, which increased its capitalized spending on software development from $658 million in 2011 to $1.3 billion in 2022, has taken corrective action on the deficiencies.

The OSC says it also found no evidence of dishonest or abusive conduct by the bank or loss to investors or material impacts on RBC’s financial statements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

27m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

30m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

10m ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

27m ago

Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death
Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard during NHL game, other players don them during practices after player's death

Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie wore a neck guard during the team's home game on Thursday night -- a move that comes after former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson was tragically killed after...

30m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days

Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation
10 arrested in child exploitation investigation

An undercover child luring investigation has led to 10 arrests. As Brandon Rowe reports, provincial police are now providing tips to children and parents on how to spot exploitation attempts.

19h ago

2:10
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned
New condo ceiling collapse has owners concerned

The ceiling of the gym in a new condo building collapsed, with two people inside, leaving residents shocked and concerned about the quality of construction. Mark McAllister reports.

23m ago

2:57
Business Report: Holiday travel deals
Business Report: Holiday travel deals

Some popular holiday destinations may cost less than you think. Plus, management changes are coming at Canada's Wonderland, and Toronto's housing market is slumping but an uptick could be coming. Business Editor Richard Southern reports.

19h ago

2:20
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'
Canada's Carleton talks Olympic qualifiers and 'Magic of Basketball'

Bridget Carleton, one of three Canadians in the WNBA, continues to make an impact on and off the court. Carleton talks to Lindsay Dunn about the upcoming Olympic qualifiers and being an ambassador for 'Magic of Basketball'.

19h ago

2:28
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.
“Mini budget” predicts Ontario’s deficit quadrupling.

Amidst the Greenbelt scandal the Ford government released it’s fall economic statement which shows interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on its finances.

19h ago

More Videos