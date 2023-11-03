Panama president signs into law a moratorium on new mining concessions. A Canadian mine is untouched

A demonstrator waves a Panamanian national flag during a protest against a mining contract between the Panamanian government and the Canadian mining company First Quantum, in Panama City, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 3, 2023 9:30 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 9:42 pm.

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s President, Laurentino Cortizo, signed into law an indefinite moratorium on new mining concessions Friday. The law also prohibits renewing existing concessions.

Panama’s National Assembly approved the bill Thursday. An article was removed, however, that would have revoked a controversial mining contract that sparked nationwide protests over the past two weeks.

The new law will still allow Minera Panama to operate an open-pit copper mine in the state of Colon for 20 years, with a possible extension for another 20 years.

Environmentalists argue the mine threatens to destroy more of the dense jungle surrounding it and imperils local drinking water.

Minera Panama is a local subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum.

Some lawyers welcomed the decision, warning that revoking that contract could have left the government open to multi-million-dollar legal liabilities.

However, experts said those could be avoided if the country’s Supreme Court rules the original contract was unconstitutional in any one of eight such cases brought against the deal so far.

Another bill also awaits debate, which would put the contract to a popular referendum.

Cortizo initially gave his final approval to the contract on Oct. 20.

Protests continued across the country Friday, drawing supporters from Indigenous groups and unions across the education, construction and medical sectors.

In 2017, El Salvador’s congress passed a total ban on the mining of metals in the country, becoming one of the first countries to enact such a broad ban. Proponents said the measure was needed to protect the water supply.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

3h ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

4h ago

You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?
You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?

Apart from not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues revolving around their conduct and the way they...

2h ago

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

4h ago

