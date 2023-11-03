Some 65,000 Quebec teachers to begin unlimited general strike Nov. 23

A Grade 1 teacher arranges the desks in preparation for the new school year at the Willingdon Elementary School, in Montreal, on Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 10:52 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 11:12 am.

MONTREAL — A Quebec union representing 65,000 elementary and high school teachers is launching an unlimited general strike as of Nov. 23.

Sixty delegates with the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement — known as the FAE — made the decision Thursday after they voted to reject the province’s latest contract offer.

In September the union voted for a general strike but didn’t set a date, and its leadership says there are about three weeks left to reach a negotiated settlement.

The government’s latest offer includes a 10.3 per cent salary increase over five years and a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker.

That offer applies to the FAE and to hundreds of thousands of other public sector workers, whose unions are negotiating at the same time with the province.

A group of unions calling itself the “common front” has opted for a series of single-day strikes, the first of which will start on Monday and involve workers in the health and social services sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

0m ago

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

6h ago

