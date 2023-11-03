Telus profits plunge 75 per cent despite record customer growth

Telus Corp. is reporting a 75 per cent year-over-year drop in profits in its latest quarter, despite a solid revenue boost and record telecom customer growth. A Telus sign is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 9:59 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 10:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. is reporting a 75 per cent year-over-year drop in profits in its latest quarter, despite a solid revenue boost and record customer growth.

The telecommunications company says net income fell to $137 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $551 million in the same period the year before.

Telus attributes the plunge to costs related to restructuring after it announced in August it would cut 6,000 jobs due to issues around regulation and competition.

The Vancouver-based company says operating revenues rose 7.5 per cent in its third quarter to $4.99 billion from $4.64 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted basic earnings fell nearly 27 per cent to 25 cents per share from 34 cents per share, but slightly beat analyst expectations of 24 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Telus says net customer growth hit a quarterly record of 406,000, an increase of 59,000 from the year before that it says was driven by demand for bundled services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

updated

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

1h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

4h ago

How Toronto lost its war with raccoons. Badly.
How Toronto lost its war with raccoons. Badly.

One hundred years ago, raccoons were so rare in Toronto, that a mysterious creature rummaging in a garbage bin warranted a newspaper report. Today, raccoons are basically the city's mascot. The war Toronto...

2h ago

