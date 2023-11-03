Trans Mountain Corp. issued stop-work order for environmental non-compliance

Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Abbotsford, B.C. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2023 11:21 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2023 11:26 am.

CALGARY — The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been issued a temporary stop-work order due to environmental non-compliance related to a wetland near Abbotsford, B.C.

The Canada Energy Regulator said Thursday it issued the order on Oct. 25. 

It said its inspection officers found Trans Mountain Corp. had not installed sufficient fencing to protect amphibians in the area while work was going on.

The regulator also said it found unapproved vegetation clearing had taken place in the area.

The regulator has ordered Trans Mountain Corp. to stop work in the area until the issues are corrected and the company submits a safety inspection and report.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system transporting oil from Alberta to the West Coast. Its expansion, which is nearing completion, will boost the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 bpd currently and improve access to export markets for Canadian oil companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment
Ontario auditor general launches probe into Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario's auditor general has launched a pair of audits into the Ford government's redevelopment plan of Ontario Place. CityNews has confirmed the provincial watchdog is looking into the government's...

1m ago

Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain
Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7% in October, economy sees modest job gain

Canada's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates. Statistics Canada released its October labour...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

2h ago

Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction
Man facing impaired charges after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls over in The Junction

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a single vehicle crash and rollover in Toronto's The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning. The crash happened on Dundas Street West near Saint John's...

6h ago

