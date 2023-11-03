Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

(Photo credit: Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)
(Photo credit: Royal Agricultural Winter Fair)

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 3, 2023 9:12 am.

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm.

There is also a full weekend closure on the TTC to keep in mind as you travel through the city.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend:

Top events

Royal Winter Fair

The annual Royal Winter Fair kicks off it’s festivities at Exhibition Place this Friday and runs until Nov. 12.

The fair is the world’s largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. The event celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. It’s Royal Ambassador this year is Kay: a year-and-a-half old Polled Dorset yearling ewe.

Tickets are available to purchase on their website and runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday and Monday when it closes at 6 p.m.

Good Mourning Festival at Evergreen Brickworks

A new festival at Evergreen Brickworks is hoping to allow residents to reclaim death as a special part of life. The two-day event will feature workshops, food, shopping, art installations and more.

Sunday’s events will feature Day of the Dead celebrations that incorporates Mexican and Latin American traditions and delicious food and drinks.

The event is free to attend. Paid parking is available on site and there will be a shuttle from Chester station.

Fall Art Show and Sale

The annual Fall Art Show and Sale put on the by the Art Guild of Scarborough is happening this weekend at the Centennial Recreation Centre.

Enjoy all the beautiful paintings that will also available for purchase. Admission is free for the event and refreshments will be provided.

It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Centennial Recreation Centre

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair and Finch stations due to track work and easier access construction at Lawrence Station. Shuttle buses will be operating.

Regular service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

GO bus replacing train on Barrie Line

Barrie GO trains will be replaced by buses. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday until the end of service on Sunday, replacement buses will run between Allandale Waterfront, Barrie South, Bradford, East Gwillimbury, Newmarket, Aurora, King City, Maple and Rutherford GO stations.

Service will resume normally on Monday.

Road Closures

Ongoing closures

  • In Mississauga, northbound Hurontario Street is closed north of Lakeshore Road, from High Street to Eaglewood Boulevard for construction, until 10 p.m. Monday.
  • The intersection of Adelaide and York Streets will be fully closed to traffic for TTC construction until mid-December.
  • Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue is down a single lane in all directions for construction until the end of October.
  • Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Rosedale Valley Road to River Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until early January.
  • In Brampton, northbound Main Street is closed from Queen Street to Nelson Street until December for watermain replacement.
  • Southbound on Broadview Avenue remains closed from south of Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street until the end of November.
  • Dufferin Street Bridge has a full emergency closure for repair work and it’s expected to last into the fall.
  • Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.
  • Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.
  • Military Trail is closed from Ellesmere Road to Highcastle Road for road rehabilitation and slope stabilization. The project completion date has been delayed until further notice.
  • Keele Street is reduced to a single lane about 100 metres north of Langstaff in Vaughan. Construction work is scheduled to finish later this year.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.

