Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries.

Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing at the intersection of Castle Oaks Crossing and Bellchase Trail when they were struck by a westbound vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

A short time later, a police car was struck as officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

Gurveer Bains of Brampton has been charged with driving impaired causing bodily harm, drunk driving, failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing police.

Police say they believe the same vehicle was involved in another crash around 2:10 a.m. in the same area. No one was physically injured in that incident.