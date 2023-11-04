Chiefs want to be ‘world’s team’ by going global with star power and Super Bowl success

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Miami Dolphins in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Maguire, The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2023 1:35 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 1:42 pm.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Mahomes circled the Frankfurt game on his calendar when the NFL schedule was announced.

“It’s really cool just to be on this stage, the world stage, in Germany,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said Friday. “I’m excited to be able to play out here.”

The Chiefs are excited, too, because the game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park is a big step for an organization with global ambitions to become the “world’s team.”

The blueprint is simple enough. They have won two of the past four Super Bowls, they have dynamic stars in reigning MVP Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and the NFL has prioritized international growth. Taylor Swift just adds to their good timing.

“We feel like this is our era,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. “Based on the timing, the success and the stars, it’s a responsibility to take advantage of this. If we don’t aggressively take advantage of this, that’s a failure.”

The Chiefs have commercial rights in Germany under the league’s global markets program, meaning they can sign corporate sponsorship deals, hold events to attract fans and sell merchandise as they do in their home markets. That country list includes Austria and Switzerland, as well as Mexico.

The NFL added a 17th game to the schedule to facilitate playing more games abroad, and it is reviewing Spain and Brazil as future hosts, one of them possibly for the 2024 season.

“It can be looked at as maybe arrogant. I like to look at it as ambitious, but we want to be the world’s team,” Donovan said. “We think the opportunity exists today for us to set a foothold that we are the world’s team, that people look at the Chiefs as an international representation of the NFL.”

They say they have some numbers to back it up, too. The NFL told the Chiefs that they are No. 2 in “revenue generated from the international markets,” Donovan said. He declined to say which team is first, and the NFL didn’t comment.

The Chiefs have played two other regular-season international games, winning in Mexico City in 2019 and in London four years earlier.

This one is different, though. The global markets program only took effect in January 2022, the Chiefs have another Lombardi Trophy, and Mahomes is increasingly the face of the league following the retirement of Tom Brady.

“From our standpoint, we’re going to be aggressive in looking at additional markets, and we’re going to be aggressive in looking at additional games,” Donovan said. “We think games are the best way to have that foothold activation.”

With the league studying Spain and Brazil, those two countries are atop Kansas City’s list of potential next markets, Donovan said.

The Chiefs are “talking to the league” about ways to play more international games. As is, they are a big draw around the U.S., so other teams don’t want to give up the revenue that comes with a visit from Chiefs Kingdom. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, rejected the Chiefs as the “away” team for their game in Munich last season, Donovan said.

Kansas City is the designated “home” team in Frankfurt, as will be the New England Patriots next week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Chiefs have spent about $1 million in preparation and fan events for Frankfurt — that includes docking a Chiefs-themed yacht in the Main River. Over the past nearly three years, the team has spent about $3 million on its international efforts, with the majority invested in Germany, Donovan said.

“It’s going to pay off over time,” he said.

The late Lamar Hunt was an early proponent of going international. The Chiefs have played preseason games in Japan, Mexico and Germany.

A memorable preseason game took place in August 1990 when the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Rams at Olympic Stadium in West Berlin after the Berlin Wall fell and just before reunification. Media reports said there were 55,000 fans.

Growing an international fan base these days “is much easier to do now because of social media, because of the digital delivery of games,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said this week.

As for becoming the world’s team, Donovan acknowledges it won’t be easy.

“It’s a big, audacious goal,” he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Ken Maguire, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

21m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

4h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

46m ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

19h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

21m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

4h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

46m ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

19h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

19h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

20h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

More Videos