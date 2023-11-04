Clocks set to ‘fall back’ Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning.

Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and transitions to standard time in most provinces and territories.

The change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening, but it will be lighter earlier in the morning except for in Yukon and most of Saskatchewan, where clocks stay put year-round.

Cities like Mississauga, Ont., are reminding drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be alert on the roads during and after the shift back to standard time. 

While seasonal time changes are linked to health complications like headaches and heart problems, Toronto-based veterinary behaviorist Karen Van Haaften says our pets can feel the affects too.

She says that’s because their schedules are closely linked to their owners’ daily routines, meaning their feeding, exercise and medication schedules will be delivered an hour later than usual when the clocks fall back.

Van Haaften recommends tweaking those routines by 10 or 15 minutes a day in the stretch leading up to or after  the time change to help furry friends adjust.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

9h ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

10h ago

You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?
You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?

Apart from not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues revolving around their conduct and the way they...

8h ago

Man stabbed inside Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub
Man stabbed inside Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night. Officers were called to 14 Madison Avenue in the Annex at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

4h ago

Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

Ford government's plans for Ontario place under the microscope once again
The Ford government's proposed changes to Ontario Place are coming under the microscope again. As Richard Southern explains, the province's acting auditor general is about to take a deep dive into the matter.

