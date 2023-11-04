Enbridge gas leak forces multiple homes to be evacuated in East York

Enbridge vehicle
An Enbridge vehicle in seen in Toronto on Oct. 11, 2019. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 4, 2023 10:19 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 10:38 pm.

A gas leak forced the evacuation of several homes after a major line break in East York on Saturday night.

Toronto police initially said four homes were evacuated as a precaution following a gas main break on Eden Park Road in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive. The evacuation was later expanded to include homes within a 200-foot radius of the leak.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter displaced residents so that Enbridge Gas could begin repairs.

Around 10:30 p.m. Enbridge Gas said the line had been crimped and residents were being let back into their homes.

There is no indication what caused the break.

