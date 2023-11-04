Enbridge gas leak forces multiple homes to be evacuated in East York

A gas leak forced the evacuation of several homes after a major line break in East York on Saturday night.

Toronto police initially said four homes were evacuated as a precaution following a gas main break on Eden Park Road in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive. The evacuation was later expanded to include homes within a 200-foot radius of the leak.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter displaced residents so that Enbridge Gas could begin repairs.

Around 10:30 p.m. Enbridge Gas said the line had been crimped and residents were being let back into their homes.

There is no indication what caused the break.