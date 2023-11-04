German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

Police guard the scene of a security breach at the Hamburg Airport, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. The airport was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2023 5:09 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 5:12 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters gathering in more than two dozen Canadian cities today are voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke out last month. The...

updated

14m ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

1h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

2h ago

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters gathering in more than two dozen Canadian cities today are voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke out last month. The...

updated

14m ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

1h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

2h ago

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.
1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

2:35
Frustrations mount for Canadians in Gaza as some foreign nationals are allowed to leave
Frustrations mount for Canadians in Gaza as some foreign nationals are allowed to leave

As the Rafah border opens to hundreds of foreign nationals, Canadians are not yet on the list of people allowed to leave the Gaza Strip. Shauna Hunt with the latest from Ottawa as many are losing hope.
More Videos