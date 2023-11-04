Iranians mark the anniversary of the 1979 US embassy takeover while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Iranian demonstrators holds posters of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock during a rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, marking 44th anniversary of the seizure of the embassy by militant Iranian students, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2023 7:47 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 9:12 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of Iranians gathered on the streets Saturday to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” while condemning Washington’s support of Israel as it strikes the Gaza Strip as part of its war against Hamas.

The rally — which was called for by the state — came as the Israel-Hamas war entered its fourth week. About 1,400 people in Israel were killed and over 240 taken hostage after Hamas’ surprise attack on Oct.7. The Israeli retaliatory operation has killed over 9,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

People assembled outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, with some burning American and Israeli flags.

Protesters stomped on images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden. Others carried banners calling the U.S., “Great Satan.” The banner on the main podium read: “We trample America under our feet.”

Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, addressed the crowds while criticizing U.S. support of Israel. “We consider the criminal U.S. a principal culprit in all these crimes,” in Gaza and against Palestinians, he said.

Qalibaf claimed that the Hamas attack on Israel has caused “irreparable” intelligence and security damage to the Israeli state.

In a statement published on behalf of the protesters at the end of the commemoration, they called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and warned the U.S., Britain, and France that the crisis might expand in the region. The statement ended with a vow that Iranians would stand by Palestine “until final victory.”

The demonstration began in Palestine Square in central Tehran. Protesters walked for nearly two kilometers (1.32 miles) till they reached the former U.S. embassy compound. State TV showed footage of similar rallies in other Iranian cities and towns.

The annual rally is a venue for anti-Western sentiments and usually draws angry crowds.

On Wednesday Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized the U.S. for its support of Israel, saying Israel would have been paralyzed without American support.

He called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and for Muslim-majority nations to halt economic cooperation with the Jewish state.

Iran is a known backer of anti-Israeli militant groups such as the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad as well as the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The Associated Press






City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

14h ago

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

15h ago

You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?
You damaged the unit and your landlord wants you out. Now what?

Apart from not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues revolving around their conduct and the way they...

13h ago

Man stabbed inside Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub
Man stabbed inside Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night. Officers were called to 14 Madison Avenue in the Annex at around 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

9h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

15h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

15h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

15h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

21h ago

