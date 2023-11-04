Israel’s military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Lebanon-Israel border has been the site of regular clashes between Israeli forces on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian armed groups on the other since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Abby Sewell And Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2023 9:09 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 9:27 am.

RMEISH, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets.

The escalation came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his powerful group is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border. He threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, Hezbollah’s ally, nears the one-month mark.

Hezbollah is prepared for all options, Nasrallah declared, “and we can resort to them at any time.”

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters attacked at least six Israeli posts along the border, saying “suitable rockets and weapons” were used. It added that “direct hits were scored and technical equipment was destroyed.”

The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV network reported that Hezbollah fired Saturday two Burkan rockets, which carry heavy warheads, at an Israeli post known in Lebanon as Jal al-Allam. A Lebanese security official confirmed the report of Burkan rockets being used for the first time.

The rockets, whose name means “volcano” in Arabic, were previously used by Hezbollah and Syrian government forces to destroy the fortifications of Syrian opposition fighters.

They are one of a number of types of rockets and missiles that the heavily armed Hezbollah has in its arsenal.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that fighters shot down a spy balloon that Israel’s military posted over the northern town of Misgaf Am.

On the outskirts of the village of Rmeish, in a rugged area along the border, an Israeli airstrike caused thick gray smoke. Artillery shelling could be heard from a distance.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported airstrikes around several other border villages, including Labbouneh and Hibarieh.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Israeli warplanes, tanks and artillery fired toward the source of fire on the Lebanese side of the border and also targeted some Hezbollah arms depots, infrastructure and posts used by the Lebanese militant group.

Exchange of gunfire has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border following the Oct. 7, attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group that killed more than 1,400 civilians and troops in southern Israel.

Israel has since launched a wide aerial and ground attack on Gaza that has left more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian health officials.

Hezbollah started attacking Israeli positions on Oct. 8, in the disputed Chebaa Farms area along Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and within days the attacks spread to cover the whole border area.

On Saturday Hezbollah said one of its fighters was killed along the border raising the total death toll for the militant group since the fighting began to 56. Ten civilians, including a Reuters journalist, were killed as well as several Palestinian fighters.

____

Mroue reported from Beirut.

Abby Sewell And Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

16h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

1h ago

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

16h ago

Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

3h ago

Top Stories

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

16h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

1h ago

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

16h ago

Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

16h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

16h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

17h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

22h ago

More Videos