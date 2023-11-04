Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Habib’s body was discovered in the garbage compactor of a townhouse complex at 54 East Liberty on June 8 of this year, just a few days after he was reported missing to police.

First responders were initially called to the building for reports of hazardous materials in the compactor room but no medical assistance was required.

Khoa Tran of Toronto was arrested and initially charged with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice.

On Saturday, police charged him with second-degree murder.

Habib was completing post-production on his first feature film “Fat Lady Sriracha” at the time of his death.

“This is a great loss for the CFC and Canada’s creative community,” the Canadian Film Centre said in a statement on June 20, calling him a gifted storyteller and filmmaker. “Reeyaz will be deeply missed by so many.”

Investigators have not said what the relationship was, if any, between Habib and Tran.