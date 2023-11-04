Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib
The body of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib was found in a garbage compactor in a building in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 4, 2023 3:47 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 4:11 pm.

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Habib’s body was discovered in the garbage compactor of a townhouse complex at 54 East Liberty on June 8 of this year, just a few days after he was reported missing to police.

First responders were initially called to the building for reports of hazardous materials in the compactor room but no medical assistance was required.

Khoa Tran of Toronto was arrested and initially charged with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice.

On Saturday, police charged him with second-degree murder.

Habib was completing post-production on his first feature film “Fat Lady Sriracha” at the time of his death.

“This is a great loss for the CFC and Canada’s creative community,” the Canadian Film Centre said in a statement on June 20, calling him a gifted storyteller and filmmaker. “Reeyaz will be deeply missed by so many.”

Investigators have not said what the relationship was, if any, between Habib and Tran.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Demonstrations in support of Gaza underway in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza underway in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Demonstrations are taking place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian situation they...

20m ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

0m ago

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

3h ago

Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Demonstrations in support of Gaza underway in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza underway in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Demonstrations are taking place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian situation they...

20m ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

0m ago

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

3h ago

Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

22h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

22h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

23h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

More Videos