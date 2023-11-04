Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

Gas prices
A pump of gasoline is seen filling up a car in this image. Photo courtesy: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 4, 2023 9:45 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 9:47 am.

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices.

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents at midnight on Sunday, from 151.9 cents to 148.9 cents per litre at most Toronto and GTA locations.

McKnight adds that this price will hold for Monday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 7.

Related:

It will be the lowest price since it dipped to 147.9 cents in October. Before that, though, the last time the gas price was that low was in May 2023 (147.9 cents per litre) and will match the lowest price of April 2023.

The cheapest price was in March 2023, when it dipped to 139.9 cents a litre at most gas stations.

Factors that can influence the pump price include: 

  • Seasonal changes 
  • Weather conditions 
  • Increased demand 
  • Geopolitical conflict 
  • Status of oil and gas reserves 
  • Refining capacity 
  • Value of the US dollar 

The December crude contract was down US$1.95 at US$80.51 per barrel, and the December natural gas contract was up four cents at US$3.52 per MMBtu.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

16h ago

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

16h ago

Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

3h ago

Man wanted in stabbing at Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub
Man wanted in stabbing at Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect in a stabbing at the Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night. Officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area in the Annex at around...

3m ago

Top Stories

'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera
'We don't feel safe': Brampton residents terrified after string of break and enters caught on camera

Residents of a south Brampton neighbourhood say they're distressed and concerned for their safety as thieves have been breaking into homes at all hours of the day and stealing vehicles. Concerned...

16h ago

City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed
City investigating after building reportedly allowed residents into construction area where ceiling collapsed

Multiple investigations have been launched looking into why the ceiling of a fitness space in a newly built condo suddenly collapsed, amid evidence the developer allowed residents into the restricted area...

16h ago

Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks to 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

3h ago

Man wanted in stabbing at Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub
Man wanted in stabbing at Toronto's Madison Avenue Pub

Toronto police are attempting to identify a suspect in a stabbing at the Madison Avenue Pub on Friday night. Officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area in the Annex at around...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

16h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

16h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

17h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

22h ago

More Videos