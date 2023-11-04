US officials, lawmakers express support for extension of Africa trade program

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted November 4, 2023 1:58 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2023 2:12 pm.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. officials and lawmakers expressed support Saturday for the extension of a trade program that grants eligible African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets.

The move follows a clear push by eligible African countries at the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade forum in Johannesburg to have the program extended. It is currently slated to expire in September 2025.

AGOA is U.S. legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets provided they meet certain conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

Addressing the forum this week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the U.S. Congress to extend the program for a far longer period than the previous 10-year extension granted in 2015.

More than 30 African countries that are part of the AGOA program participated in the forum, where African businesses showcased products ranging from food and jewelry to electronics. The forum concluded Saturday.

In a statement released Friday, U.S. lawmakers expressed support for the extension of the program.

“Africa is on the precipice of an unprecedented demographic boom. The timely reauthorization of AGOA is important to provide business certainty and show the United States’ continued support towards Africa’s economic growth,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul and ranking member Gregory Meeks in a statement.

U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai, who led the U.S delegation, emphasized AGOA’s impact on African businesses and its importance to the United States.

“AGOA remains the cornerstone of the U.S. economic partnership with Africa, let us not forget the real impact that AGOA has had on real lives, real people,” she said.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced his intention to boot Niger, Gabon, the Central African Republic and Uganda from AGOA.

He said Niger and Gabon had failed to establish or make continual progress toward the protection of political pluralism and the rule of law, while citing the Central African Republic and Uganda as having committed gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

According to Ramaphosa, the extension will provide much needed certainty for eligible African countries and encourage more trade between the U.S. and the continent.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

1h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

2h ago

Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. The...

10m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

5h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga
Police investigating 2nd report of needle in Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating a second report of a needle found lodged in a chocolate bar that was handed out while trick-or-treating in Mississauga. Authorities said they believe that this...

1h ago

Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least two dozen Canadian cities

OTTAWA — Demonstrations are set to take place in more than two dozen Canadian cities today, with participants expected to voice support for residents of the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian...

2h ago

Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border
Israel's military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. The...

10m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop Sunday and will hold until midweek

It will be a good few days for Toronto and GTA drivers when it comes to gas prices. Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc., says the price of gas will drop three cents...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:56
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review
Ford's Ontario Place plans under official review

The Ford government's redevelopment of Ontario Place is under the microscope again. Richard Southern with why the plans are now the subject of not one but two auditor reviews.

21h ago

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.

21h ago

2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.

22h ago

1:25
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future
Gretzky says player's tragic on-ice death will lead to more NHLers wearing neck guards in future

The on-ice death of Adam Johnson has re-ignited discussion on the use of neck guards. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky weighed in on the issue, saying he believes the protective equipment will become more common in the NHL 'in time.'

More Videos