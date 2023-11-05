5 men arrested with firearm and drug offences in Vaughan and Brampton

Officers from Peel police’s Specialized Enforcement Bureau STEP Team have arrested and charged five Brampton men with firearm-related and drug offences in addition to breach of conditions.

On Friday at approximately 12:00 p.m., SEB officers along with the Peel police’s Tactical Unit located three men in the area of Highway 50 and Rutherford Road in Vaughan. As a result of an ongoing investigation by SEB, three men were arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police searched the men and discovered they were were in possession of a FN 509 9mm pistol that contained a 24-round extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds. The men were informed of the additional charges.

The same day at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton. Also involved in an ongoing investigation, officers arrested and charged two additional menwith unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Two extended magazines with a 24 round capacity containing 9mm ammunition were located after a search of the men.

Amandeep Singh, 21, of Brampton, was charged with 11 offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with undertaking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Ramanpreet Singh, 30, of Brampton and Maninder Singh, 21, of Brampton, were both charged with six of the same firearm-related offences.

Swaranpreet Singh, 20, of Brampton, and Jobanpreet Singh, 20, of Brampton, were both charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized.

All men were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.