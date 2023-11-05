A Philippine radio anchor is fatally shot while on Facebook livestream watched by followers

FILE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., talks beside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, not shown, during their joint statement at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Nov. 3, 2023. A radio anchor was shot and killed by a still-unknown attacker inside his southern Philippine station Sunday, Nov. 5, in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching his program, which was streamed live on Facebook, police said. President Marcos Jr. strongly condemned the killing and said he ordered the national police to track down, arrest and prosecute the killers.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 5:35 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 5:56 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook.

The gunman gained entry into the home-based radio station of provincial news broadcaster Juan Jumalon by pretending to be a listener. He then shot him twice during a live morning broadcast in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental province, police said.

The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing with a companion, who waited outside Jumalon’s house, onboard a motorcycle, police said. An investigation was underway to identify the gunman and establish if the attack was work-related.

The Philippines has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. strongly condemned the shooting and said he ordered the national police to track down, arrest and prosecute the killers.

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a statement.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, a press freedom watchdog, said Jumalon was the 199th journalist to be killed in the country since 1986, when democracy returned after a “People Power” uprising toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president, and forced him and his family into U.S. exile.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” the watchdog said.

A video of the attack shows the bespectacled Jumalon, 57, pausing and looking upward at something away from the camera before two shots rang out. He slumped back bloodied in his chair as a background music played on. He was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital.

The attacker was not seen on the Facebook livestream but police said they were checking if security cameras installed in the house and at his neighbors recorded anything.

In 2009, members of a powerful political clan and their associates gunned down 58 people, including 32 media workers, in a brazen execution-style attack in southern Maguindanao province. It was the deadliest single attack on journalists in recent history.

While the mass killing was later linked to a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas, it also showcased the threats faced by journalists in the Philippines. A surfeit of unlicensed guns and private armies controlled by powerful clans and weak law enforcement in rural regions are among the security concerns journalists face in the poverty-stricken Southeast Asian country.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dozens of unoccupied homes on fire in Vaughan
Dozens of unoccupied homes on fire in Vaughan

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that has engulfed three dozen structures in Vaughan. York police tell CityNews between 30 and 40 unoccupied units under construction are on fire in the area...

DEVELOPING

20m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

OTTAWA — Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had...

3h ago

Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

Top Stories

Dozens of unoccupied homes on fire in Vaughan
Dozens of unoccupied homes on fire in Vaughan

Firefighters are battling a massive fire that has engulfed three dozen structures in Vaughan. York police tell CityNews between 30 and 40 unoccupied units under construction are on fire in the area...

DEVELOPING

20m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

OTTAWA — Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had...

3h ago

Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Clocks 'fall back' Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour early Sunday morning. Daylight time, which allows people to enjoy an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day, ends tomorrow morning and...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities
Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair kicks off 10-day festivities

The 101st Royal Winter Fair begins this Friday just in time for the first burst of cold temperatures this weekend. There are lots of other indoor activities to help you stay warm. There is also a full...

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

12h ago

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.

13h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:20
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto

Thousands of cute and furry animals are in Toronto for the annual Royal Fair. Faiza Amin gives you a preview of the event that kicked off with a ceremony.
More Videos