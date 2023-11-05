Afghan farmers lose income of more than $1 billion after the Taliban banned poppy cultivation

FILE - Armed Afghan policemen destroy an opium poppy field in Noorgal, Kunar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan on April 13, 2013. Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the U.N. drugs agency published Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 1:30 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 1:42 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the U.N. drugs agency published Sunday.

Afghanistan was the world’s biggest opium producer and a major source for heroin in Europe and Asia when the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

They pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day laborers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95% after the ban, the report from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said.

Until 2023, the value of Afghanistan’s opiate exports frequently outstripped the value of its legal exports. U.N. officials said the strong contraction of the opium economy is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the country as opiate exports before the ban accounted for between 9-14% of the national GDP.

Afghans need urgent humanitarian assistance to meet their most immediate needs, absorb the shock of lost income and save lives, said UNODC executive director, Ghada Waly.

“Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods to provide Afghans with opportunities away from opium,” she said.

Afghans are dealing with drought, severe economic hardship and the continued consequences of decades of war and natural disasters.

The downturn, along with the halt of international financing that propped up the economy of the former Western-backed government, is driving people into poverty, hunger, and addiction.

A September report from the UNODC said that Afghanistan is the world’s fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, with seizures of the synthetic drug increasing as poppy cultivation shrinks.

Lower incomes along the opiate supply chain could stimulate other illegal activities like the trafficking of arms, people or synthetic drugs, the most recent UNODC report said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

3h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

5h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

6h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

9h ago

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

3h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

5h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

6h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

6h ago

3:45
Is it time to do away with time changes?
Is it time to do away with time changes?

Momentum is building to ditch time changes. Plus, a ranking of Canadians' favourite sandwiches and McDonald's and Crocs are teaming up. Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly have the interesting stories chat.

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.
More Videos