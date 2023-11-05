Australian prime minister calls for cooperation ahead of meeting with China’s Xi

China's Premier Li Qiang, left, greets Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the China International Import Expo opening session in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Albanese will hold talks in China with President Xi Jinping in the first visit to the Asian nation by a sitting prime minister since 2016. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) AAP IMAGE

By The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 11:47 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 11:56 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese struck an optimistic tone ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, calling for cooperation while emphasizing that the two countries will continue to have differences.

Albanese is the first Australian prime minister in seven years to visit China as the two countries have recently begun to repair a relationship that had crashed over trade and security differences.

“What I’ve said is that we need to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest,” Albanese said in Beijing. “I think there are promising signs we’ve already seen, a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed and an uplift already, substantial uplift in the trade between our two nations.”

His visit is largely symbolic, and comes near the 50th anniversary of the first trip by an Australian prime minister to the People’s Republic of China. He is planned to meet with Xi later Monday.

China and Australia’s relations nose dived in recent years as suspicions of Chinese intereference in Australian politics increased. China, in turn, was angered by Australia’s call for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

China levied official tariffs and unofficial trade barriers that are estimated to have cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year for commodities such as coal, wine, beef, barley and lobsters.

In the past few months, China and Australia have publicly signaled that resolutions were in sight for the trade issues. Further, Australian journalist Cheng Lei was released in October after three years in detention under charges of espionage, a case that had come to be a focal point in the tensions.

Even as Albanese has largely sounded upbeat during his visit, Australia is still actively pursuing a security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States that is viewed as countering China’s influence in the region.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

2h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

5h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

2h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

5h ago

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

2h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

5h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

2h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

5h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.
More Videos