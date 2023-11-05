China Premier Li seeks to bolster his country’s economic outlook at the Shanghai export fair

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, cyclists, some take selfie as they take rest against the sunrise skylines in Pudong, China's financial and commercial hub, in Shanghai, China on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Seeking to generate excitement around a largely lackluster economy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, Nov. 5, pledged to continue deepening reforms, expand free trade zones and relax market access for foreign investment. (Wang Xiang/Xinhua via AP) Xinhua

By The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 2:49 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 3:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Seeking to generate excitement around a largely lackluster economy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday pledged to continue deepening reforms, expand free trade zones and relax market access for foreign investment.

Li made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, seeking to draw thousands of foreign businesses shopping for Chinese products and looking to expand trade and investment with the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s economy expanded at a 4.9% annual pace between July-September, beating analysts’ forecasts of about 4.5%, official data show. But that was much slower than the 6.3% annual growth rate of the previous quarter.

The Chinese government has adopted various policies to help the economy; raising spending on building ports and other infrastructure, cutting interest rates and easing curbs on home-buying. But economists say wider reforms are needed to address long-term problems that are stifling growth.

The expo between Nov. 5-10 is an annual event launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018 with the theme of promoting China’s image as being in favor of free trade.

“We will further relax market access … protecting the rights and interests of foreign investment in accordance with the law, and continue to create a market-oriented, legal, and international business environment,” Li said at the opening.

Foreign businesses have complained of a worsening investment environment in China, particularly with the passage of new legislation that could deem the possession of standard economic data as being a form of espionage. American businesses have said current conditions make it almost impossible to invest in China without taking on significant risks.

This year’s expo brought Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, currently paying an official visit to China which is largely focused on restoring trade links blocked for years due to economic and political tensions.

From the outset of his prime ministership, Albanese had demanded that China immediately lift what he described as “unjustified” official and unofficial trade barriers costing Australian exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year.

Those barriers have since been substantially reduced and now cost around AU$2 billion ($1.3 billion).

“The fact that it is the first visit in seven years to our major trading partner is a very positive step and I look forward to constructive discussions and dialogue with the president and the premier during my visit to Shanghai and Beijing,” Albanese said.

More than 200 Australian companies are being represented at the Shanghai fair.

Albanese has signaled that Australia won’t back China’s bid to join the free trade agreement known as the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or the CPTPP, saying China did not live up to the proposed standards.

Despite that, Li said China would continue to “actively pursue the accession to the CPTPP and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and negotiate for the conclusion of more high standard free trade agreements.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

6h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

7h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

8h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

11h ago

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

6h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

7h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

8h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

9h ago

3:45
Is it time to do away with time changes?
Is it time to do away with time changes?

Momentum is building to ditch time changes. Plus, a ranking of Canadians' favourite sandwiches and McDonald's and Crocs are teaming up. Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly have the interesting stories chat.

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.
More Videos