Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. Financial results from some of the biggest names in corporate Canada are expected to come at a fast and furious pace this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Telecom conference

The Canadian Telecom Summit begins on Monday in Toronto. The three-day meeting brings together leading executives from across the industry to discuss collaboration and digital innovation.

Corporate earnings

Financial results from some of the biggest names in corporate Canada are expected to come at a fast and furious pace this week. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. reports its financial results on Monday. Indigo Books & Music Inc. and Intact Financial Corp. will report on Tuesday, while TC Energy Corp., Great-West Lifeco Inc., WSP Global Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc. will report Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc., Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Cineplex Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., report on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. reports on Friday.

Trade numbers

Statistics Canada will release international merchandise trade figures for September on Tuesday. Canada’s merchandise trade balance shifted to a surplus of $718 million in August compared with a revised deficit of $437 million in July. 

Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada will release on Wednesday its summary of monetary policy deliberations by its governing council for its recent decision to keep its key interest rate on hold at five per cent. Senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is scheduled to give a speech in Vancouver on Thursday on financial stability in an era of higher interest rates.

Tech conference

The Tech Horizons Executive Forum conference will be held in Toronto on Wednesday. Attendees of one-day meeting will hear from a wide range of speakers including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, RBC president and CEO Dave McKay and Microsoft Canada chief technology officer John Weigelt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM, TSX:IDG, TSX:IFC, TSX:TRP, TSX:GWO, TSX:WSP, TSX:SU, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:CTC.A, TSX:CGX, TSX:ACB, TSX:WEED, TSX:HRX)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

Firefighters continue to battle a three-alarm blaze that engulfed almost three dozen homes under construction in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Fire officials say they were called to the scene on Simmons...

DEVELOPING

46m ago

Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employees were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area. Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the...

6m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had previously...

2h ago

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

Firefighters continue to battle a three-alarm blaze that engulfed almost three dozen homes under construction in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Fire officials say they were called to the scene on Simmons...

DEVELOPING

46m ago

Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employees were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area. Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the...

6m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had previously...

2h ago

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.

17h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:20
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto

Thousands of cute and furry animals are in Toronto for the annual Royal Fair. Faiza Amin gives you a preview of the event that kicked off with a ceremony.
More Videos