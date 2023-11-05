German police advise travelers to avoid Hamburg airport due to an ongoing hostage situation

Police vehicles and ambulances arrive at the scene of a security breach at the Hamburg Airport, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. The airport was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 5:34 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 5:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German police advised travelers on Sunday not to use Hamburg airport due to a developing hostage situation.

The airport in the northern part of the city has been closed to passengers and flights canceled since Saturday night when an armed man broke through an airport gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon, according to German news agency dpa. Authorities also said the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a child abduction.

Police said that the 35-year-old man had his 4-year-old daughter inside the car whom he had reportedly taken by force from the mother in a possible custody battle.

A psychologist has been negotiating with the man for hours and there was no indication other people could be harmed since all passengers had evacuated the airport, police said.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

8h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

9h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

11h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

13h ago

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

8h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

9h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

11h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.

11h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.
More Videos